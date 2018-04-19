NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre Combats Distracted Driving in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.- NFL legend Brett Favre is warning about the dangers of distracted driving in a new PSA featured on the airwaves in South Carolina. Favre teamed up with the Property Casualty Insurers Association and South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company to encourage the public to put the phone down and focus on the road. Watch the PSA here

“As a quarterback in the NFL, if I didn’t stay focused, I ended up on my back or worse. Even the smallest distraction could make a good play or offensive drive come to an end,” Favre said in the PSA. “When you’re in a car, the smallest distraction could end much more than a drive, it could end someone’s life. Just like I refused to lose on the field, I refuse to lose someone I love to distracted driving, and you should too.”

Our roads are becoming increasingly dangerous, and distracted driving is thought to be one of the leading causes for that. The National Safety Council estimates that more than 40,000 people across the country died in motor vehicle crashes for a second consecutive year in 2017. According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety the number of crashes involving distracted driving resulting in injuries is up by 1,000 compared to five years ago.

“Putting down our phones and staying focused on the road can prevent accidents. We need to commit to doing that, and we need to urge our loved ones to do the same,” said Susan Merrill spokesperson for Farm Bureau Insurance in South Carolina.

“It’s not just talking and texting that are diverting our attention anymore; increasingly, drivers are surfing the web, engaging on social media, and using apps. Amazingly, YouTube is one of the top 10 apps that people are using while driving, according to TrueMotion, a technology company that tracks driving habits. Pedestrians and bicyclists also are increasingly distracted by smartphones, putting everyone on the road in greater danger,” said Nancy Egan, PCI regional manager.