North Main heats up the skillet for annual S.C. Cornbread Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The sixth annual South Carolina Cornbread Festival is happening Saturday, April 21 in Earlewood Park.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., families can taste food from 32 vendors, listen to music and hop on amusement park rides. The War Mouth cornbread brunch kicks things off at 11 a.m.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal talked to The War Mouth co-founder Porter Barron and Congaree Milling Co.’s Ken DuBard about why they love the Southern staple.

