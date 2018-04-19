Rock Hill woman identified as victim of fatal crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim who died on Interstate 77 Wednesday afternoon during a traffic collision.

Tammy Teresa Green was not wearing a seat belt when the vehcile she was driving struck a guard rail and overturned, Gary Watts said.

The 39-year-old Rock Hill woman died on the scene of traumatic injuries sustained during the accident.

The accident occurred on the northbound side of the interstate near the Killian Road exit.

The South Carolina Department of Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

