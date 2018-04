Scandal Says Goodbye

Hollywood, CA. ( WOLO) —

Gladiators sat on the edge of their seats Thursday night as they watched the very last episode of ABC’s hit series Scandal. If you waited until now to binge-watch the nighttime drama, don’t worry, no spoilers here.

ABC’s JuJu Chang catches up with the star of the series, Kerry Washington, to see what’s next now that Olivia Pope is saying goodbye.