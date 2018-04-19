USC back hosting SEC ball, hoping to bounce back vs. LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The last time the Gamecocks hosted an SEC series at Founders Park, they swept Tennessee across three games. It’s the only time Carolina has won a Southeastern Conference set halfway through their league slate.

Since bringing the brooms out against the Vols to close March on a four-game win streak, the team has lost six of nine games, all but one played away from campus.

Now back at home after trips to Charlotte, Lexington, Ky., Charleston, and Fayetteville, Ark., Mark Kingston’s working to make sure his guys stay upbeat with a 20-17 overall record and just 18 games to go before the SEC Tournament. The garnet and black will host No. 19 LSU for their first series of the second half of SEC play, three of which will be played in Columbia.

Game one between the Gamecocks and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. Friday.