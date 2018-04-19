USC’s Moritz Moritz named beach volleyball coach of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Coastal Collegiate Sports Association announced its beach volleyball specialty awards on Thursday afternoon. South Carolina head coach Moritz Moritz earned the conference’s Coach of the Year honor, after leading the No. 9 Gamecocks to a 20-6 record in the regular season. The award was voted on by the conference coaches, and is the first specialty award won by South Carolina in its three seasons with the CCSA.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized like this by your peers, but anyone that knows me, knows that the success of this team runs directly through the work of our student-athletes, who grind everyday through adversity to get better,” Moritz said. “I’m also honored to work with RJ Abella and Luke Higgs, two coaches who relentlessly pour their hearts into everything they do for this team, day-in and day-out. My success as a coach wouldn’t be possible without their support and the support and love from my family.”

This is South Carolina’s third-straight 20-win season, and includes a 9-3 record in CCSA duals. Of those 20 wins, 10 came over teams ranked in the AVCA coaches top-20 poll, including the program’s first wins ever over LSU, Georgia State and Stetson. Moritz has guided the program since its inception in 2014, and after five seasons he holds a career record of 82-52 (.612).

The Gamecocks enter the conference tournament as the number two seed, its highest position since joining the CCSA in 2016. The Gamecocks will play UAB, No. 19 Tulane, College of Charleston and No. 10 FIU in two days of pool play Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the top two teams from each pool will make it to a semifinal round. The final two rounds will air on Eleven Sports USA, with the final on Sunday scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.