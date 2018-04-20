Arkansas stuns no. 7 Gamecocks, 4-2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 7 South Carolina women’s tennis (19-6, 11-3 SEC) was defeated by Arkansas in the third round of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Barksdale Tennis Stadium.

The Gamecocks led 2-0 after winning the doubles point and Megan Davies earning a singles victory on Court 5, but allowed Arkansas to win four straight points en route to a 4-2 victory. The loss eliminated the Gamecocks from the tournament and snapped their three-match winning streak over Arkansas dating back to March 5, 2016.

With their elimination from the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks’ next match will be in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament selection show takes place on May 1 at 4 p.m.