Arkansas stuns no. 7 Gamecocks, 4-2

Mike Gillespie,

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 7 South Carolina women’s tennis (19-6, 11-3 SEC) was defeated by Arkansas in the third round of the SEC Tournament on Friday at Barksdale Tennis Stadium.

The Gamecocks led 2-0 after winning the doubles point and Megan Davies earning a singles victory on Court 5, but allowed Arkansas to win four straight points en route to a 4-2 victory. The loss eliminated the Gamecocks from the tournament and snapped their three-match winning streak over Arkansas dating back to March 5, 2016.

With their elimination from the SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks’ next match will be in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Tournament selection show takes place on May 1 at 4 p.m.

Share

Related

Homers lift No. 12 USC over Missouri, 6-3
Gamecocks beat Clemson for fourth-straight season
USC approves new contracts for Staley, football co...
No. 12 Gamecocks host Missouri in three-game set

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android