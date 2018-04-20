Claflin cruises past Benedict, 16-6, in HBCU Baseball Classic

Greenville, S.C. – The Claflin University baseball team put up 13 hits with 16 walks en route to defeating Benedict, 16-6, in the HBCU Classic in front of a crowd of 2,641 at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. The game was the opening game of a three-game Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference series that will move to Columbia, S.C. for the final two games.

The win push the Panthers season record to 14-26 overall and 10-4 in the SIAC. The loss drops the Tigers to 17-16 overall and 9-7 in the SIAC.

Dillon Parker went six innings, allowing just three runs with eight walks and four strikeouts, en route to picking up his fifth win of the season.

Brian Nevils (4-3) was the losing pitcher of record.

Eric McElveen was the leading run producer for Claflin as he went 3-for-3 with four runs and one RBI.

Jalen Sprull had three runs and Harold Smith went 3-for-4 with two runs.

Claflin owned a 4-3 lead after three complete and kept pressing from there.

The Panthers scored one run in each of the fourth and fifth to push its lead to 6-3.

Claflin defense was solid over the next six innings allowing just, two hits.

The Panthers put up seven runs in the top of the seventh to take a 16-3 advantage.

Benedict found a little life in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs for a score of 16-6.

The teams will meet again on Sunday, Apr. 22 at 1 p.m. at Tiger Field in Columbia. The series will conclude on Monday, Apr. 23 at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch for Monday’s contest is set for 6 p.m.

Story by: Claflin Athletics