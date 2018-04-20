Claflin’s Ricky Jackson wins DII Coach of the Year Award

Winston-Salem, N.C. (April 18, 2018) — Claflin University head men’s basketball coach Ricky Jackson is the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) 2017-2018 Clarence “Big House” Gaines Award recipient as the college basketball coach of the year for Division II. Florida State University’s head men’s basketball coach Leonard Hamilton earned the honor for Division I.

Jackson teams have made a steady climb during his five years at Claflin. His team’s win totals have climbed from 10 his first season, to 16, 16, 17 and 26, respectively. He led the Panthers to a share of the 2017 SIAC East Division title and followed that up with this season’s SIAC Tournament Championship and a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament, advancing to the South Regional Semi-final.

In his short time at Claflin, Jackson has also coached several SIAC first and second team members, all-tournament selections, as well as an SIAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackson earlier was named the 2018 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Outstanding Tournament Coach and the BOXTOROW 2017-18 Coach of the Year.