Crawdads roll past Fireflies, 10-5 Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Hickory and Columbia combined for 24 hits in a slugfest on Thursday night at Spirit Communications Park. The Crawdads defeated the Fireflies 10-5 in the series opener and scored all 10 runs in the first five innings. Despite the loss, Columbia’s offense continued its success – 74 hits over the previous seven games.

The Crawdads (5-8) opened up the scoring in the first inning when Eric Jenkins crushed a solo home run off starting pitcher Tony Dibrell. Later in the frame, Melvin Novoa knocked in two runs with a double – one of nine extra-best hits from the visitors. The Fireflies (9-5) quickly responded to the 3-0 deficit in the bottom of the first. Edgardo Fermin started the stanza with an infield single and Blake Tiberi earned a walk. Matt Winaker drove in Fermin with his first double of the season. The next batter, Jeremy Vasquez, executed a sacrifice fly and plated Tiberi. After just one inning, Columbia trailed Hickory 3-2.

Dibrell, who made his third start of the season, battled through 4.1 innings on the hill. The right-hander absorbed seven more runs over the next three frames, but finished with seven strikeouts. Dibrell has 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings this season.

Columbia sprinkled three runs across the final seven frames. Vasquez crushed triple into left-center field and scored Tiberi in the third inning. This was the first three-bagger of the season for the Floridian and 10th for the team. In the fifth, Fermin scored on a fielder’s choice from Winaker. Raphael Gladu picked up the club’s 10th hit of the contest in the ninth. The 22-year-old scorched a double down the right-field line, which scored Quinn Brodey.

Nicolas Debora and Trey Cobb flashed a combined 2.1 scoreless frames for the Fireflies out of the bullpen. Debora registered three strikeouts in 1.1 innings and Cobb fanned two batters in his one inning of action.

Rigoberto Terrazas extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single and a double on Thursday evening. Terrazas is just one off the franchise record. David Thompson holds the longest hitting streak in club history (11 games, April 7-17 in 2016).

Game two of this series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Spirit Communications Park. Columbia’s Joe Cavallaro (1-0, 2.08) makes his third start of the season. A.J. Alexy (0-0, 6.75) is on the mound for Hickory. The ZOOperstars! are in town for the game so come out and catch the entertainment. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

You can listen to the action on Fox Sports Radio 1400 beginning at 6:45 p.m. in Columbia. The game is also available to watch on MiLB.tv.