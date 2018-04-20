Several county fire departments working to contain major fire at Holly Hill scrap yard
Holly Hill, S.C. (WCIV) — The Holly Hill Police Department reports that a major fire is burning at a scrap metal yard called Don’s Car Crushing in Holly Hill.
Police asked motorists to avoid the road SC Hwy. 453.
Fire departments are fighting the blaze with several water sources from Joint base Charleston, Dorchester County, Berkeley County and the rural stations are helping.
As of 9:15 p.m., the fire is partially contained.
Officials on scene told ABC News 4’s Megan Rivers that the cars on the scrap yard are stacked very high and that’s why the flames are so high.
As of now, they have not determined the cause of the fire.
ABC News 4 on the scene captured this live shot below earlier this evening.
A look at Don’s Car Crushing in Holly Hill. The fire has been burning for hours. .@ABCNews4 .@FOX24Charleston pic.twitter.com/GlWIrrvHOj
— Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) April 21, 2018