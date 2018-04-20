Gamecocks beat Clemson for fourth-straight season

ANDERSON, S.C. — No. 28 South Carolina men’s tennis (18-7, 7-5 SEC) clinched a fourth-straight win over in-state rival Clemson with a dominant 6-1 win on Friday night at the Anderson University Tennis Facility.

The Gamecocks clinched the doubles point for a fifth-straight match and in their final career match against Clemson, seniors Gabriel Friedrich and Wood Bentonclosed out wins in the Nos. 2 and 6 matches, respectively, to secure the team win for South Carolina.

The win also secured a third-straight win for South Carolina, which entered the match with a 7-5 lead, in the annual Palmetto Series against Clemson.

South Carolina travel to Tuscaloosa, Ala., as the No.7 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament where it will take on 10th-seeded Ole Miss on Apr. 26, at 1 p.m. ET.