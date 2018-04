Kingston calls LSU win USC’s best played game of season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Mark Kingston started his postgame press conference following USC’s 11-0 victory over No. 19 LSU by saying “I don’t think you can question the heart this team has”.

They showed plenty in a two-hit shutout that was the Gamecocks fourth-straight win over an SEC team at home.

