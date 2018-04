Midlands Students Witness Mock DUI Crash

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)–Some Midlands students got an up close look at the consequences of drinking and driving.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety staged a mock DUI collision at Brookland Cayce High School Thursday morning.

Organizers say this is an important message to get across with prom season in full swing.

Rise Above It Community Coalition youth members also passed out information about the dangers of alcohol and drug use to students in attendance.