Mom and son accused of sex trafficking 16-year-old at local massage parlor

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals arrested a mom and son after they allegedly recruited a 16-year-old to perform sex acts out of a Columbia massage parlor.

Yevett Pratt and her 18-year-old son, Carban Epps, have been charged with trafficking/trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Officials say and Pratt and her son recruited a 16-year-old girl into prostitution at Eve’s Haven & Spa on Broad River Rd. in Columbia between September 1 and October 31 of last year.

Pratt was arrested in Greenville and has been transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Her son is being held at Newberry County Jail on unrelated charges but will be transported to Alvin S. Glenn at a later date.