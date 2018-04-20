No. 12 Gamecocks host Missouri in three-game set

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks (No. 12/12) close out four-straight games with a three-game series against Missouri starting Friday night at 5:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Carolina comes into the week with an impressive 34-11 record, including an 8-7 mark in SEC play. Carolina earned win No. 34 on the year last Wednesday with a commanding 7-0 win over Winthrop. Dixie Raley led the way in the circle while a pair of early home runs paced the Carolina offense.

Carolina is set to be on TV for the 27-30th time this season with the Missouri series.

South Carolina’s opponents for the week came in with a combined 45-44 record. The three- game series against Missouri this weekend will be the first time all season the Gamecocks haven’t faced a ranked opponent in conference play. Carolina is two for two thus far in SEC home series and one for three on the road with three left.