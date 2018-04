Prices at the Pump Could Rise over the Summer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you’re planning any trips this summer, start putting some extra cash aside for gas.

Experts says you could be paying more at the pump.

Consumer experts estimate gas prices will be 14 percent higher than last summer.

The price iincrease is due to the rise in global oil prices.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas currently stands at two dollars, 66 cents.

Those numbers are even higher along the west coast.