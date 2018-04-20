Search for robbery, carjacking suspects

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are searching for two men in an armed robbery and carjacking.

Investigators say it happened Thursday (4/19) afternoon on Broad River Road near I20.

The victim says he was meeting someone to give them a cell phone when the suspect jumped in the back seat with a gun and the second suspect took his wallet, phone, and cash.

Deputies say the suspects then drove away in the victim’s GMC Yukon, which was found abandoned a short time later.