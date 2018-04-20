Special Olympics Brings The Bravest Athletes Together

CAMDEN, SC (WOLO)– It was a beautiful day Friday and hundreds of Athletes competing for gold took full advantage of the weather.

“It brings back good old memories of everything you’ve accomplished and you never hold back by doing it,” Matthew Jones said, one of the many Special Olympic Athletes competing. Athletes were not the only ones pumped up for the big day.

“And it is the most wonderful day of the year. My favorite day,” Dawn Carnell said, one of the Special Olympics Committee members.

“It means a lot for everybody to come out and celebrate these kids,” Melissa Lett said, a mother of a 4-year-old with special needs.

The event required hundreds of volunteers to ensure it went off without a hitch. Many of the volunteers were students at Camden Military Academy.

“What sticks out to me is how much character they have and how much fun they have. They come here with a big smile on their face and knowing all these people are having a great time and I get to participate and make sure they have a great time is just the best feeling to me,” Joshua Eakin said, a volunteer and Camden Military Academy senior.

But for many, the part of the day was the sportsmanship.

“Good luck and try your best,” Madison Zila said, an athlete.

“Being a role model is very important in most life. It shows courage and pride and a job well done,” Jones said.

“The smiles on their faces are just insanely contagious and it’s just the best day. It’s better than Christmas to me,” Carnell said.

“They did a great job. They did a great job,” Lett said.

The only thing exceeding the athletic talent out on the field were all of the smiling faces. To volunteer for the Special Olympics next year click here.