USC approves new contracts for Staley, football coaches

Jacqueline Lawson, Mike Gillespie,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, received a 5-year incentive worth $1.5 million.

The new deal states that the university will contribute $300,000 per year to a fund for five years, and if Staley is still coach in 2022, she will receive the $1.5 million bonus.

Along with Staley’s incentive, the university’s board of trustees approved new deals for several other coaches within the Athletics Department.

Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, Lisa Boyer, received a one-year extension worth $300,000. While, Perry Clark and Chuck Martin, both assistant men’s basketball coaches, received one-year extensions with no change in pay.

The board unanimously approved a proposal by Muschamp to remove the buyout obligations of associate and assistant football coaches, Travaris Robinson, Bryan McClendon, Lance Thompson, Eric Wolford, and Dan Werner.

 

 

Share

Related

No. 12 Gamecocks host Missouri in three-game set
USC back hosting SEC ball, hoping to bounce back v...
Gamecocks grab lead at SEC Championship Thursday
Gamecocks auctioning off basketball floor

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android