USC approves new contracts for Staley, football coaches

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Dawn Staley, head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team, received a 5-year incentive worth $1.5 million.

The new deal states that the university will contribute $300,000 per year to a fund for five years, and if Staley is still coach in 2022, she will receive the $1.5 million bonus.

Along with Staley’s incentive, the university’s board of trustees approved new deals for several other coaches within the Athletics Department.

Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, Lisa Boyer, received a one-year extension worth $300,000. While, Perry Clark and Chuck Martin, both assistant men’s basketball coaches, received one-year extensions with no change in pay.

The board unanimously approved a proposal by Muschamp to remove the buyout obligations of associate and assistant football coaches, Travaris Robinson, Bryan McClendon, Lance Thompson, Eric Wolford, and Dan Werner.