WATCH: Abraham, Seymour inducted into SC Football Hall of Fame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — Five new members were inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Thursday night.

John Abraham (University of South Carolina), Dwight Clark (Clemson University), Paul Maguire (The Citadel), Clay Matthews Sr. (Georgia Tech/Legacy Inductee), and Richard Seymour (University of Georgia) comprised this year’s Hall.

John Abraham was born May 6, 1978 in Timmonsville, SC. He only played one year of football as a senior in high school at Lamar High School (same school as Class of 2017 Inductee Levon Kirkland). He is the current 200-meter and 100-meter dash South Carolina record holder in track, and he also competed in shot put and discus while attending Lamar before turning his attention to football. His football talent during his senior year earned Abraham a scholarship to the University of South Carolina. While in Columbia, he recorded 23.5 sacks ranking second on the Gamecock’s all-time list. He was named a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection as a junior. After his junior season, he declared for the 2000 NFL Draft in which he was picked 13th overall in the first round by the New York Jets. After six successful seasons (2000-2005), and three pro bowl seasons, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons, where he played for seven seasons (2006-2012). He finished his career with a two season (2013-2014) stint with the Arizona Cardinals including a pro bowl appearance in 2013. In his career, Abraham totaled 133.5 sacks and 48 forced fumbles, earning five Pro Bowl nominations and four All-Pro teams (3 first-team) during a 15 year career. His productivity on the field was evident as he is currently ranked third (New York Jets) and second (Atlanta Falcons) on the career sacks record books.

The 2018 Enshrinement Ceremony presented by IAG is set for April 19, 2018 at the Embassy Suites at Verdae in Greenville, SC. The SCFHOF will also host their 4th annual Golf Tournament presented by Miller Direct at The Preserve at Verdae and their 4th annual Gun Tournament presented by Trehel Corporation at McConnell Hall Shotting Preserve in Anderson. The Class of 2018 will include five inductees, one being a legacy inductee. The legacy inductee honors those who have come from a past generation but laid the foundation for football in the state of South Carolina and beyond. The 2017 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy (Collegiate Player of the year) presented by Hale’s Jewelers, Mason Rudolph (Rock Hill, SC), will also be honored along with the 2018 Humanitarian of the Year which will be announced at the ceremony.

Mission of the SCFHOF:

The mission of SCFHOF is to honor South Carolina football legends, support player career transitions, improve player safety, and promote the game of football and South Carolina.

