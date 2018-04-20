WATCH: Gamecocks blast (18) LSU, 11-0

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Strong pitching and hot bats led the University of South Carolina baseball team to an 11-0 win over No. 19 LSU in game one of the series Friday night (April 20) at Founders Park.

Freshman Logan Chapman was excellent on the mound, pitching a career high 6.2 innings, with six strikeouts and only two hits. Chapman is now 3-0 on the season.

Eight Gamecocks had at least one hit, five of which went for extra bases.

Carlos Cortes got things started early for the Gamecocks with a solo home run in the bottom of the first, his ninth of the year.

The Gamecocks loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth with singles from Madison Stokes and LT Tolbert, followed by a hit by pitch to the back of Jonah Bride. Justin Row grounded out into a double play but Stokes was able to score, increasing the Carolina lead to 2-0. TJ Hopkins followed Row with a double to the gap in left that scored Tolbert, putting the Gamecocks up 3-0.

LSU put runners on the corners in the bottom of the sixth but Sawyer Bridges entered and got a come backer to end the threat and the inning.

Bride drove in Cortes with a single for Carolina in the bottom of the seventh, making it 5-0 Gamecocks. Carolina added six insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth. The first came off a Hunter Taylor single to drive in Jacob Olson, who reached base in the prior at bat off a double down the left field line. Taylor came home two batters later when Cortes singled for his third hit of the night. Noah Campbell got his turn to cross the plate when Tolbert hit a one out sacrifice fly to center, making the score 8-0.

Hopkins continued to enjoy his return to the starting lineup, blasting one off the right field wall for a bases-loaded triple, stretching the Gamecock lead to 11-0.

Hunter Lomas pitched the final inning for the Gamecocks and pitched a clean inning, preserving Carolina’s third shutout of the season.

The Gamecocks will take on LSU for game two of the series tomorrow (Saturday, April 21) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park.

Story by: USC Athletics