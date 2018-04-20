Wounded Warrior service dog stolen during burglary

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department investigators are working to determine who stole a man’s wounded warrior service dog during a recent burglary.

The incident occurred on April 16, 2018 at a home at the 6800 block of Gavilan Avenue.

Investigators believe that at least two men broke into the home and stole a flat screen TV and the wounded warrior service dog, a black and white Husky named ‘Blu’ with black paws.

The suspects left in a white, 2001-2003 model Toyota Sienna CE with a SC license plate and trailer hitch.

Citizens with information about the case, vehicle and in particular, the dog’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.