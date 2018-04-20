Wounded Warrior service dog stolen during burglary

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department investigators are working to determine who stole a man’s wounded warrior service dog during a recent burglary.

The incident occurred on April 16, 2018 at a home at the 6800 block of Gavilan Avenue.

Investigators believe that at least two men broke into the home and stole a flat screen TV and the wounded warrior service dog, a black and white Husky named ‘Blu’ with black paws.

 

The suspects left in a white, 2001-2003 model Toyota Sienna CE with a SC license plate and trailer hitch.

Citizens with information about the case, vehicle and in particular, the dog’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

Share

Related

Mom and son accused of sex trafficking 16-year-old...
Family wants police video of man shot at Walmart
EDM producer and DJ Avicii found dead in Oman at t...
Midlands Students Witness Mock DUI Crash

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android