Zion Williamson officially signs with Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WOLO) — Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson made it official Friday, signing a letter of intent to play for the Duke Blue Devils.

“It’s unbelievable that Zion will be joining our program,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “He and his family are first class. We’re not only bringing Zion in, but his entire family. Zion is a unique player and certainly one of the most gifted athletes that has come into the ACC. He’s heck of a basketball player and a young man, and an outstanding leader.”

Duke announced the official class on twitter Friday. Williamson will wear the #12 at Duke.