Cornbread Festival in North Columbia

Ready for a weekend treat? The 6th Annual South Carolina Cornbread Festival presented by North Columbia Business Association is Saturday.

It will take place April 21, 2017 from 11am-7pm in Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive, Columbia, SC 29203.

According to organizers, the event will feature an entire day of entertainment, food and fun for every family member and every community! There is a wide variety of live music performances featuring Blues by Mac Arnold and “Plate Full O’ Blues”, Latin Jazz by the Palmetto 5 Latin Jazz Band, Danielle Howle, Jordan Ignore Band and Gas Money.

There will be a Play land with free carnival rides, plus bounce houses.

Organizers also say there will be a Cornbread Eating Contest.

Tickets are $5.00 for adults, $2.00 for children 6 and under Seniors 70 years and up, and our Military with ID are FREE.