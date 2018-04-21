Federal Government Looking at new system for Medical Devices

AP,

WASHINGTON (AP) _ U.S. health officials are considering new steps to improve the government’s system for overseeing medical devices. The approval process has been criticized for years for failing to catch problems with defective implants. Today’s plan from the Food and Drug Administration includes few immediate changes, but could eventually increase safeguards on such things as pacemakers, artificial joints, medical scanners and other devices.

Share

Related

Several county fire departments working to contain...
Thousands pay respects to former First Lady Barbar...
Search for robbery, carjacking suspects
Special Olympics Brings The Bravest Athletes Toget...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android