Lexington Man Dies After Being Ejected From Motorcycle

Alexis Frazier,

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)- A Lexington man was killed after being thrown off his motorcycle Friday night.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of South Lake Drive in Lexington at 9:00 P.M.

Rueben Wyatt Baughman, 31, who is believed to have been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was passing a vehicle when he was ejected from his motorcycle as he maneuvered to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle, according to authorities.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher said Baughman was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the wreck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

