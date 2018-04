Teen Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- An 18-year-old is being accused of a sex crime involving a girl under the age of 11.

Omar Glover has was arrested on Thursday and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor –First Degree. Columbia police say on February 7,2018 Glover engaged in sexual battery with a minor female.

He is being housed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.