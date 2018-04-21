Three Arrested After Sting Nets “Significant” Amount of Heroin in Sumter

SUMTER, SC (April 21, 2017) –Sumter Police say a “significant” amount of heroin was discovered during the sting operation, which lead to the arrest of three men.

On Thursday, the Sumter Police Department searched homes at 7 E. Newberry Ave. and 1999 Ashby Road. There officers say they found were a total of 4.2 ounces of heroin with a street value of $60,000, 10 grams of marijuana, 30 tablets of MDMA, also known as Ecstasy, five guns, one of which was stolen, and $5,000 in cash.

As a result of the months-long investigation, officers arrestedPatrick Clifton Clark,49,Patrick Rashard Clark, 25, and Roosevelt Antonio Foster, 35. Officers say the men had enough heroin to supply an estimated 6,000 injections to potential abusers.

-Patrick Clifton Clark, 49, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute heroin within a half-mile of a school or park.

-Patrick Rashard Clark is charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking heroin within a half-mile of a school or park and felon in possession of a firearm.

-Roosevelt Antonio Foster is charged with possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute Ecstasy within a half-mile of a school or park and felon in possession of a firearm.

All three suspects have extensive criminal records that include various drug and violent crimes. They are being held without bond at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

In addition to the arrests, officers seized a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, a2017 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2007 Dodge Charger belonging to the suspects.

An investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in the city is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC.