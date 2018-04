Columbia Police Searching For Car Involved in Hit and Run

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Police are looking for a car involved in a hit and run Saturday night.

Columbia Police say the driver hit a 37-year-old male pedestrian in the 2300 block of Two Notch Road. The victim suffered serious injuries and is at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-Crime-SC.