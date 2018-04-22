Drotar’s two homers help Gamecocks clinch series win

COLUMBIA, S.C. — No. 12 South Carolina softball’s Cayla Drotar went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI to lead the Gamecocks to an 8-3 win over Missouri to seal the series victory Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. This marked the first time in Drotar’s career she hit multiple homers in the same game and gave Carolina its fourth SEC series win of the year.

Drotar set the tone early with a two-run blast three batters into the bottom of the first to give the Gamecocks the 2-1 lead they wouldn’t surrender.

Dixie Raley (10-4) became the third Carolina pitcher to earn double-digit wins this season as she went six innings with three strikeouts to earn the victory in the circle.

With the win Carolina improved to 20-2 on the year at home, marking the fifth-straight season the Gamecocks have won 20 or more home contests.

South Carolina (36-11, 10-7 SEC) responded well after Missouri grabbed a run in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead through three outs.

After Drotar’s deep shot in the first to give Carolina a 2-1 lead, the Gamecocks extended their lead further with a four-run third inning.

Alyssa VanDerveer started the scoring in the bottom of the third with a single down the line to score two and make it 4-1 Gamecocks. Krystan White and Jana Johns traded two-out doubles to score runs and make it 6-1 Carolina through three.

Carolina tacked on two more runs in the fifth thanks to Drotar and VanDerveer home runs to take an 8-1 lead. Missouri posted two runs in the top of the seventh but the comeback effort was shut down as Kelsey Oh came on in relief to close out the series victory.

The Gamecocks finished the day with nine hits from six difference players. Drotar and VanDerveer both accounted for Carolina’s multi-hit performances on the afternoon.

Carolina has now taken four of its six SEC series this season, with three of the four coming at home.

NOTES

With today’s win, Carolina improved to 36-11 (10-7 SEC) on the year. Carolina is 20-2 at home on the year and has taken all three home series (No. 2 Tennessee, No. 20 Arkansas and Missouri) thus far. The Gamecocks are 3-0 this year at home in SEC series results and have taken at least one game in five the six overall sets this season.

Seem like Carolina has turned a lot of double plays this weekend? Well, they have. Carolina has recorded three in both games. The six total double plays is a season high for an SEC series for the Gamecocks.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, Carolina has surpassed last season’s win total with 36. With two wins this weekend, the Gamecocks have also surpassed last seasons victory mark in conference play (eight wins).

Head coach Beverly Smith moved to 263-189 after Saturday’s games. She is the second-winningest coach in school history.

UP NEXT

No. 12 South Carolina closes its key three-game series against Missouri on Sunday at home at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus. Live stats will also be on gamecocksonline.com.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.