Open Streets Sunday in City of Columbia

COLUBMIA, SC (WOLO)– Lace up the tennis shoes or grab the bike, Sunday the City of Columbia Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is hosting an Open Streets Event.

It will take place from 1-5pm along Devine Street. According to City officials, the Open Streets initiatives temporarily close streets to automobile traffic, so that people may use them for walking, bicycling, dancing, playing, and socializing.

WHAT: City of Columbia Open Streets Event

WHEN: Sunday, April 22, 1:00-5:00 pm (road closure from 12:30-5:30 pm)

WHERE: Devine Street between Sims & Chatham

WHO: Open to the public