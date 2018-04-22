‘The Wire’ Actress Spreads Message of Hope at SC Prison

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- An actress paid a visit to the South Carolina Department of Corrections Saturday morning to spread a message of hope.

Author and actress Felicia “Snoop” Pearson, who is known for her role in the hit HBO show “The Wire” spent the morning inspiring women at Camille Glen Correctional Facility.

Pearson spoke about her troubled childhood and how she spent 6 years in prison.

She helped the SCDC kick off Re-entry week, which helps inmates make a successful transition from prison back into society. Pearson encouraged the women to never give up and shared her story about how she turned her life around.

“I’m a living testament, you know that you can make it through anything,” Pearson said. “Look what I was faced with, First degree murder. It’s something I’m not proud of, but that was how I was choosing to live my life.”

National re-entry week runs from April 24th-30th.