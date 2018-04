13th annual Crawfish Festival lineup announced

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)- The music lineup for the 13th annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival has been announced.

The Crawfish crowd will get down to Susto, The High Divers, The Travelin’ Kine, The Black Iron Gathering, Megan Jean and the KFB, Ashes of Old Ways, She Returns from War, Reggie Sullivan Band, and many more.

The festival kicks off on May 12th from 11 am to 8 pm in Columbia.