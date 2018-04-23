81-year-old identified as victim in fatal crash

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner Margret has identified the person involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred at 9:00 a.m. this morning (4/23) at Pleasant View Dr. and Edmund Highway.

According to Fisher, Paul Matthew Becker, 81, of Lexington was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time after the collision. Mr. Becker, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time, failed to yield when turning left onto Edmund Highway from Pleasant View Drive.

His vehicle was struck in the side by another vehicle, and Mr. Becker was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to traumatic injuries sustained in the collision. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.