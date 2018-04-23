Claflin Secure the SIAC Series with Win Over Benedict

Columbia, S.C. – The Claflin University baseball team defeated Benedict College 14-3 Sunday (Apr. 22), in the second game of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) three-game series at Tiger Field in Columbia. The win secures the SIAC series win for the Panthers.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Monday (Apr. 23) at Spirit Communications Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, in Columbia, S.C. for the Inaugural Capital City Baseball Classic. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

With the win, Claflin improves to 15-26 overall and 11-4 in the SIAC while Benedict falls to 17-17 overall and 7-9 in the conference.

Darrell Langston , the Panthers top hitter, continued to play solid for Claflin. Langston finished the game with three hits, including his 11th homerun of the season, along with three runs and two RBIs.

Clyde Parker went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs and Craig Hopkins one hit two runs and a RBI.

Cleveland Westbrook (7-1) went eight innings, allowing five hits with two earned runs and 10 strikeouts.

Benedict was led by Armando Valentin and Myles Snype finished with two hits and one run apiece.

Claflin scored two runs in the first and three in the second to take a commanding 5-0 lead.

The Panthers tacked on one additional run in the fourth before Benedict offense was able to get going.

The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit 5-2 but Claflin kept pressing.

The Panthers scored three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and four in the seventh for their 14 runs.

Benedict managed to score one in the ninth but that would be the only other offense they received.

Jacob Lagos (4-4) was the losing pitcher in the contest.

Claflin Athletics contributed to this article.