Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to a boy, Kensington Palace says
Prince William and Princess Kate have welcomed a baby boy.
Kate, 36, delivered a son in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kensington Palace announced.
The newborn, the third child of William and Kate, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth. He was born at 11:01 a.m., local time.
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018
