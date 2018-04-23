Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to a boy, Kensington Palace says





Prince William and Princess Kate have welcomed a baby boy.

Kate, 36, delivered a son in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kensington Palace announced.

The newborn, the third child of William and Kate, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces at birth. He was born at 11:01 a.m., local time.

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018