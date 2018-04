Fake Prescription Pill Arrests

Lexington, SC (WOLO) —Lexington County Deputies say a man and woman were trying to get their hands on some powerful drugs using fake prescriptions. Friday night, Lexington County Deputies say employees at the Walgreens on South Lake Drive called authorities after they say Tevin Lewis and Nykia Oggs tried to fill a phony prescription for 90 Oxycodone pills.

