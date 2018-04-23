Former President George H. W. Bush admitted to hospital

Houston,TX (WOLO) — Former President George H. W Bush has been admitted to the hospital and remains in intensive care.

The 41st President of the United States is not on mourning the loss of his wife of more than 70 years, officials say he is suffering with an infection that has spread to his blood leading to Sepsis Sunday.

Sources close to the family say the 93 year old is now in critical condition and things were looking pretty grave initially. Doctors say it’s been touch and go and at times were worried President Bush would not survive after his blood pressure became dangerously low.

At last check, doctors say he is responding to treatment and looks to be recovering.