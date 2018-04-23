Have you seen John Rogers? He escaped arrest and is wanted for sexually assaulting a minor: Deputies

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man that goes by the name “Chaggo” is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly assaulting a minor.

Officials with the Sumter Couty Sheriff’s Office say when they tried to arrest John Paul Rogers following a hearing in family court, he fled.

Citizens are being urged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously with any information that will led to the arrest of the 38-year-old.

Rogers is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Deputies say his last known address was in the 4600 block of Shirley P Drive in Sumter.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

