Have you seen John Rogers? He escaped arrest and is wanted for sexually assaulting a minor: Deputies

Kimberlei Davis,

Courtesy: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A man that goes by the name “Chaggo” is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly assaulting a minor.

Officials with the Sumter Couty Sheriff’s Office say when they tried to arrest John Paul Rogers following a hearing in family court, he fled.

Citizens are being urged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS anonymously with any information that will led to the arrest of  the 38-year-old.

Rogers is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

Deputies say his last known address was in the 4600 block of Shirley P Drive in Sumter.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or submit a tip via P3 TIPS smart phone app available on the App Store & Google Play, or visit our website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Thief arrested after allegedly breaking into cars ...
Waffle House ‘hero’ says he ‘fel...
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gives birth to...
Lexington County to host Special Recycling Event

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android