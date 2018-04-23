Lexington County to host Special Recycling Event

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) It’s time to recycle. Lexington County is helping residents out with an event to recycle electronics and household hazardous waste.

It will also include shredding on site free of charge on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Knoll High School, located at 5643 Platt Springs Rd., Lexington, SC 29073.

According to officials, additionally, any South Carolina resident or farmer may bring outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides to be disposed of.

Officials say the event is being hosted by the County of Lexington Solid Waste Management department with assistance from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, the Lexington County Public Works Department Stormwater Division, the Lexington County Stormwater Consortium, Keep the Midlands Beautiful and White Knoll High School’s ROTC students.

Electronics (E-Waste) * Household Hazardous Waste Limit: 8 items per household (HHW) Computers & Monitors Paint Limit: 8 gallons Printers, Copiers, Scanners (Oil and Latex) TVs Automotive Fluids Cell Phones Household Batteries VCR and DVD Players Fertilizers Fax Machines Fire Extinguishers Stereo Equipment Paint Thinners/Solvents Household Electronics Propane Tanks Gaming Systems Pool Chemicals Electronics are always Mercury NO Asbestos accepted at Lexington County’s Edmund Landfill, open Mon-Sat NO Explosives 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. NO Medical Items NO refrigerators or other large Paper Shredding Limit: 5 boxes/bags per appliances will be accepted. household These must be taken to the Shredding performed on site Edmund Landfill.