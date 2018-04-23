Lexington County to host Special Recycling Event
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) It’s time to recycle. Lexington County is helping residents out with an event to recycle electronics and household hazardous waste.
It will also include shredding on site free of charge on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Knoll High School, located at 5643 Platt Springs Rd., Lexington, SC 29073.
According to officials, additionally, any South Carolina resident or farmer may bring outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides to be disposed of.
Officials say the event is being hosted by the County of Lexington Solid Waste Management department with assistance from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, the Lexington County Public Works Department Stormwater Division, the Lexington County Stormwater Consortium, Keep the Midlands Beautiful and White Knoll High School’s ROTC students.
|Electronics (E-Waste)*
|Household Hazardous Waste
|Limit: 8 items per household
|(HHW)
|Computers & Monitors
|Paint Limit: 8 gallons
|Printers, Copiers, Scanners
|(Oil and Latex)
|TVs
|Automotive Fluids
|Cell Phones
|Household Batteries
|VCR and DVD Players
|Fertilizers
|Fax Machines
|Fire Extinguishers
|Stereo Equipment
|Paint Thinners/Solvents
|Household Electronics
|Propane Tanks
|Gaming Systems
|Pool Chemicals
|Electronics are always
|Mercury
|NO Asbestos
|accepted at Lexington County’s
|Edmund Landfill, open Mon-Sat
|NO Explosives
|7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|NO Medical Items
|NO refrigerators or other large
|Paper Shredding
|Limit: 5 boxes/bags per
|appliances will be accepted.
|household
|These must be taken to the
|Shredding performed on site
|Edmund Landfill.