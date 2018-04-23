Lexington County to host Special Recycling Event

Crysty Vaughan,

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) It’s time to recycle. Lexington County is helping residents out with an event to recycle electronics and household hazardous waste.

It will also include shredding on site free of charge on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at White Knoll High School, located at 5643 Platt Springs Rd., Lexington, SC 29073.

 According to officials, additionally, any South Carolina resident or farmer may bring outdated, unusable or unwanted pesticides to be disposed of.

 Officials say the event is being hosted by the County of Lexington Solid Waste Management department with assistance from the South Carolina Department of Agriculture, the Lexington County Public Works Department Stormwater Division, the Lexington County Stormwater Consortium, Keep the Midlands Beautiful and White Knoll High School’s ROTC students.

Electronics (E-Waste)* Household Hazardous Waste
Limit: 8 items per household (HHW)
Computers & Monitors Paint Limit: 8 gallons
Printers, Copiers, Scanners (Oil and Latex)
TVs Automotive Fluids
Cell Phones Household Batteries
VCR and DVD Players Fertilizers
Fax Machines Fire Extinguishers
Stereo Equipment Paint Thinners/Solvents
Household Electronics Propane Tanks
Gaming Systems Pool Chemicals
Electronics are always Mercury
NO Asbestos
accepted at Lexington County’s
Edmund Landfill, open Mon-Sat NO Explosives
7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. NO Medical Items
NO refrigerators or other large Paper Shredding
Limit: 5 boxes/bags per
appliances will be accepted.
household
These must be taken to the
Shredding performed on site
Edmund Landfill.
 

 

