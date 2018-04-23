Logan Chapman named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of South Carolina freshman righthanded pitcher Logan Chapman has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Baseball Co-Freshman of the Week, it was announced Monday afternoon (April 23). Chapman helped the Gamecocks to a sweep of No. 19 LSU this past weekend.

Chapman, who made his second career SEC start, shut out the Tigers on Friday night in an 11-0 win, striking out six and allowing just two hits, one that got out of the infield, with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. He set a career-high with 6.2 innings pitched and tied a career high with the six punchouts. After hitting the first batter of the game, Chapman settled down to retire the next seven batters.

This season, Chapman is a perfect 3-0 with a 3.29 earned-run average and 40 strikeouts in 41 innings pitched. The Liberty, S.C., native also has allowed just four extra-base hits and has a .233 opponent’s batting average.

Chapman and the Gamecocks return to action tomorrow (Tuesday, April 24) at Furman. First pitch at Fluor Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.