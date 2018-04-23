Man Broke into Vehicles While The Owners Were In Church

Camden, SC (WOLO)– While people worshiped in their churches, a man broke into their cars and took multiple items– including cell phones.

One of those phones is what led to his arrest. Kershaw County said this is a great reminder to do something very simple, but it keeps the thieves away. Chief Deputy Jack Rushing says when the honest and generous people of these churches went inside, many of them were too trusting of who is outside, and forgot the most basic thing– pressing the lock button.

Rushing said the first car break in was on Wednesday night at Dekalb Baptist Church. The next was around noon on Sunday at another church nearby. According to deputies, several vehicles were broken into, while the owners were worshiping inside.

“People are just the most vulnerable when they feel relaxed. Well, Church is the best place,” Rushing said.

Deputies say a witness noticed a suspicious black Dodge pickup truck. One of the many items stolen was a smartphone with the locator service still on, which the owner told Deputies, showed the phone was still in the city limits of Camden. Deputies told Camden Police to look out for that black pick up truck, and shortly after officers spotted the truck at a gas station. Officers then identified Casey Maurice Frier-son as the driver, and found many of the personal items still in the truck.

“And when you go to church, you’d definitely would think being in the Lord’s house that you wouldn’t have to worry about someone going through your vehicle. But this day and time has changed and we’re just fortunate Law enforcemtne was able to communicate well with each other and this case came to a resolution pretty quickly,” Rushing said.

Rushing credits the close relationship with Camden PD for being able to bring Frierson to justice so quickly.

The way we win is when we communicate and work together to serve the citizens of Kershaw County.

Deputies also say when they arrested Frierson, the called the phone number that had the location service still on, and it was ringing from inside the truck and they are thinking he might have had a hand in some other robberies too.

This individual isn’t out of the woods yet. We are further investigating other instances this individual might be tied to.

Frierson immediately asked for his attorney. Frierson has an extensive criminal record including burglary, grand larceny, numerous fraudulent check charges, and multiple financial identity fraud charges.