McMaster issues executive order to attempt to stop illegal into contraband in prisons

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Gov. Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2018-16, which suspends procurement and human resource regulations for the Department of Corrections (SCDC) to combat the flow of illegal contraband into the prison system. By waiving these regulations, the department can expedite efforts to recruit and retain correctional officers by enhancing hiring salaries, adjusting existing salaries, removing overtime prohibitions, as well additional reforms that may be needed.

The governor’s order will also allow the department to more quickly implement security measures along the fence lines and inside the state’s correctional facilities. The Department of Corrections has recently begun installing extended netting devices that rise above the exterior fences of correctional facilities to deter illegal contraband being thrown over the fences.

“We believe this executive order gives Director Stirling the tools the department needs to properly compensate the brave men and women who serve our state as correctional officers,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This order will also allow the department to expedite important security measures following the unprecedented and premeditated gang violence that occurred at the Lee Correctional Facility, facilitated by the flow of illegal contraband, namely cell phones.”