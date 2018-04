Merrifield goes yard in Royals’ win over Tigers Sunday

DETROIT (WOLO) – Former Gamecock Whit Merrifield homered for the third time in the 2018 season, helping the Royals to an 8-5 win over the Tigers Sunday.

All three of Merrifield’s long balls on the season have come in the last five days. The solo shot also gave him seven RBI’s on the season.

The Royals are 5-15 through 20 games this campaign and sit in fourth place in the AL Central standings.