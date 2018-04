Midlands Tech psych students drop off toys at Ronald McDonald House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Psychology students at Midlands Tech had the chance to brighten the days of kids going through a tough time.

Students in Holly Beard’s Social and Behavioral Science classes donated hundreds of toys to children staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Students we spoke with say it was a rewarding experience.

For more information on the Ronald McDonald House, click here.