Monday’s Benedict vs. Claflin game canceled

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On Monday, April 23 the Columbia Fireflies were going host the Inaugural Capital City Baseball Classic at Spirit Communications Park, however due to weather conditions the game has been canceled.

The Benedict College Tigers and the Claflin University Panthers were set to play in the game. Both schools are two of South Carolina’s top Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Due to scheduling conflicts, the game will not be made up.