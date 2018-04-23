Rain postpones Monday’s Fireflies game in Charleston

Mike Gillespie,

CHARLESTON, SC – Due to rain in the area, Monday’s game against the Charleston RiverDogs has been postponed and moved to Tuesday as part of a doubleheader. Both games will be seven innings long, with the first starting at 6:05 p.m. at Joe Riley Park. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Columbia will participate in its first doubleheader of the season on Tuesday.

You can listen to the action of that game on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 5:45 p.m.

