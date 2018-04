Riverbanks Zoo Unveils Cub Cam

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You have a chance to keep tabs on latest cuties at the Riverbanks Zoo.

Monday Riverbanks Zoo unveiled its Riverbanks Cub-Cam on its website where you can see the cubs play and grow.

The camera is live from eleven in the morning until three in the afternoon. Zoo Officials say the cubs will go on display in about three months. If you like to check these little ones out go to:

https://www.riverbanks.org/zoocam/lions