Thief arrested after allegedly breaking into cars of church goers

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. – Camden police officers arrested a man after receiving multiple reports of vehicle break-ins that happened in the parking lots of two local churches on Sunday.

Victims reported the theft of money and cell phones from their vehicles, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 22, deputies were called two churches in the Westville Community.

One the victims reportedly told authorities that their stolen smartphone was a tlocation in the city limits of Camden.

Authorities say witness gave them the vehicle description and was able to arrest Casey Maurice Frierson, 38, of Elgin driving a black Dodge pickup truck at the Gate gas station.

Frierson is charged with receiving stolen goods, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime and possession of a stolen handgun.

The department wants to remind residents to keep their vehicles locked, and if you must leave valuables in the car, put them in the trunk where they are out of sight.